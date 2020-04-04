Holiday Hills Estates takes care of residents during health crisis

"Bethany also came up with a cool little scavenger hunt, as well, where she will let 10 people at a time go and there are riddles to solve, then they have to go find the next clue. When they are done, they get a prize that ranges from cookies to chips, and even in a joking way, we've given out paper towels and toilet paper to make it fun for our residents during this time," Hendrickson said.

Some residents are also taking the time to help out others in the community, Hendrickson said.

"We have one resident who has created and sewn face masks for us because the staff has to wear them when they work the front desk and deliver food," Hendrickson said. "She's taken this time while she's been quarantined to sew about 20 of those masks. It's great to know that our residents care about us just as much as we care about them."

As the outbreak of the coronavirus threatens the health of older Americans, at least one Rapid City retirement community is taking extra steps to make sure their residents are safe, but still having fun.

Holiday Hills Estates, located at 2620 Holiday Lane, is an independent senior living center near Arrowhead Country Club. Megan Hendrickson, sales leader, said the residential facility has taken many precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Most importantly, we have restricted visitors and taking extra precautions around the building doing extra sanitizing and cleaning. We have the kitchen staff doubling as house cleaners now to make sure the community stays clean," Hendrickson said. "For the residents, we have created several activities that allow for social distancing, but still having fun while they are inside."

Instead of using the smaller activity room, the staff at Holiday Hills Estates repurposed the much larger dining room for residents to play games like bingo.

"All the tables are six feet apart and only one person is at each table, so they still can play their bingo safely without spreading anything to each other, Hendrickson said. "Our activity director Bethany has also done a great job of coming up with lots of activities that are safe during this time for our residents."

The residents can also play "hallway bingo," where they sit at their doorways and the staff will call the numbers down the hallway.

"Bethany also came up with a cool little scavenger hunt, as well, where she will let 10 people at a time go and there are riddles to solve, then hey have to go find the next clue. When they are done, they get a prize that ranges from cookies to chips, and even in a joking way, we've given out paper towels and toilet paper to make it fun for our residents during this time," Hendrickson said.

Some residents are also taking the time to help out others in the community, Hedrickson said.

"We have one resident who has created and sewn face masks for us because the staff has to wear them when they work the front desk and deliver food," Hendrickson said. "She's taken this time while she's been quarantined to sew about 20 of those masks. It's great to know that our residents care about us just as much as we care about them."