Rapid City firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 600 block of St. Patrick Street.
The Rapid City Fire Department reported the fire a little before 9:30 a.m. The scene showed smoke pouring from one side of the home.
Firefighters rescued two rabbits from the home, and the fire department tweeted that a medic unit was "performing resuscitation efforts," including a photo of both bunnies being given oxygen. Officials said the rabbits are doing well, and are on their way to a veterinarian.
St. Patrick Street is closed between Fifth and Seventh streets while officials are on scene.