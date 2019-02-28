Try 3 months for $3

Rapid City firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 600 block of St. Patrick Street. 

The Rapid City Fire Department reported the fire a little before 9:30 a.m. The scene showed smoke pouring from one side of the home. 

Firefighters rescued two rabbits from the home, and the fire department tweeted that a medic unit was "performing resuscitation efforts," including a photo of both bunnies being given oxygen. Officials said the rabbits are doing well, and are on their way to a veterinarian. 

St. Patrick Street is closed between Fifth and Seventh streets while officials are on scene. 

