Home rule charter committee recommends city manager, seven member council

"I don't want anyone that's watching this or anyone that's here to think or get the impression that the mayor has held back anything from any member of the city council who had the gumption to ask him what's going on," Strommen said. "I've never not received a call back or a text back or response from the mayor almost immediately. If you want to know what's going on, ask the mayor what's going on. Don't come to the meeting later and say, 'Gee, I don't know what's going on so I'm against it.' You have the responsibility, especially those of you who are more experienced council members, to go in there and ask the questions. If you don't do it, don't try to go in here and paint the mayor as the bad guy because he's not. He's doing his best for the city, he's doing this to see if we can try and improve the city, and if you don't want to improve the city or don't think this is an improvement, you can just vote that way."