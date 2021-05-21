Home rule charter committee recommends city manager, seven member council

Some council members were surprised when the home rule charter committee presented a charter that included a city manager and seven-member council recommendation during a special council meeting Thursday.
"I have to apologize publicly to all the people I talked to on the telephone because I had no idea this was going to be this extensive," council member Bill Evans said. "I believe when I voted to study home rule it would be limited to the study of home rule. I believe city manager is a different question, I believe reducing the size of the city council is a different question. I have many favorable responses to the home rule advantages. I believe this acts outside the scope of what we voted on when we asked for a home rule study."
Home rule is a form of government that would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state. The committee was appointed in May 2020 after the Rapid City Council approved the study in 2019.
Council member John Roberts said he understands many people felt left out of the process and said he feels left out of the process, too. He said if the council was going to vote on the charter during the meeting, he would vote no.
"We should've been part of the process, we should've been informed earlier," he said.
Council members Laura Armstrong and Greg Strommen said it's the responsibility of each council member to ask questions about the goings-on of committees.
"I don't want anyone that's watching this or anyone that's here to think or get the impression that the mayor has held back anything from any member of the city council who had the gumption to ask him what's going on," Strommen said. "I've never not received a call back or a text back or response from the mayor almost immediately. If you want to know what's going on, ask the mayor what's going on. Don't come to the meeting later and say, 'Gee, I don't know what's going on so I'm against it.' You have the responsibility, especially those of you who are more experienced council members, to go in there and ask the questions. If you don't do it, don't try to go in here and paint the mayor as the bad guy because he's not. He's doing his best for the city, he's doing this to see if we can try and improve the city, and if you don't want to improve the city or don't think this is an improvement, you can just vote that way."
According to the charter, a city manager would be appointed by the city council by a majority vote and be appointed based on education and experience “in the accepted competencies and practices of local government management.”
If home rule is adopted by Rapid City voters, the city manager would be the chief administrative officer of the city and be responsible for management of all city affairs placed in their charge or within the ordinance. In the presented charter, the city manager would supervise all city employees except for the city attorney and finance director and their employees. The city attorney and finance director, along with the city manager, would report to the city council and mayor. The city manager would also propose ordinance and resolutions and be able to take part in discussion but would not have a vote.
An appointed city manager would not have to be a resident of the city or state at the time of appointment, but would be after appointment. The city manager would be appointed indefinitely but could be removed by a majority vote of the elected council. If there were a vacancy, the council would designate someone as acting city manager until another could be appointed. Council members and the mayor could not serve as the designated acting city manager.
“No person elected to membership on the governing body shall be eligible for appointment as manager until one year has elapsed following the expiration of the term for which he was elected,” the charter states.
A mayoral role would still exist under home rule, although the position would be part-time. The mayor would be a voting member of the city council and attend and preside at meetings, represent the city in intergovernmental relationships, appoint members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, present an annual state of the city message, appoint members and officers of council committees and perform other duties.
The mayor, who would be elected by residential city voters, would be the head of city government for ceremonial purposes but have no administrative duties.
If the council adopted the charter as presented, the council would be reduced to seven members, five of which would be elected from the city's current wards, one would be the mayor and one would be elected as an "at-large" member.
Mayor Steve Allender addressed a question from Jodie Frye and said he is not interested in the city manager position, nor does he think he's qualified for it.
Allender spoke with media after the meeting and said it's "so bizarre to me that this is being seen as a power play."
He said the power would be distributed, there would be more checks and balances and fewer chances for "going off the rails and doing something stupid or illegal because we've got our group of people possessing the authority."
Under home rule, the city would be prohibited from enacting or increasing any tax, fee or charge unless authorized by state law; defining crimes and punishment except for a violation of the charter or ordinances, limited to $500 or six months jail time; changing laws relating to elementary and secondary education; changing assessment practices related to ad valorem taxation of property; denying initiative or referendum on ordinances or by-laws; reducing services required by state law; and setting standards less or lower than state law, but could make more strict standards.
Linda Lea Viken, an attorney and one of the committee members, said from the information the committee received that discussed home rule and city managers, they assumed looking into a city manager was an appropriate action for them. She said if the council doesn't want a city manager, they can remove it from the charter.
Don Frankenfeld, an economist and member of the committee, said there's no point in talking about home rule without talking about the details.
"The details are a necessary part in adopting a home rule system," he said. "That means a charter. A charter means some specifics about how we propose government should operate. I don't think it's an extension of our mission. In fact, I don't know how we could have accomplished our mission without looking at the details."
Allender said there will be public meetings and forums to discuss home rule. He said there's not a strict timeline on the discussion or a decision.
Viken said the council members now have a foundation to work from in discussing home rule. Allender said the draft charter now belongs to the council and they can edit it and make suggestions. The draft presented is not final.
If the council approved a charter, they would have one year to bring it to the citizens for a vote.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —