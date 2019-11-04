A bevy of Santas and gnomes, Christmas with a contemporary twist, antiques, and so much more highlight the upcoming 38th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour, presented by the Black Hills Symphony League. Homes for the Holidays will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Enjoy live music plus design inspiration for your own Christmas decorating at the five homes on this year’s 17-mile tour.
- “Mrs. Claus Lives Here,” 5020 Ireland Place, features decorations from Reflections by Kathy Baker, Weathered Vane, Victoria’s Garden and the homeowner’s own collections. Mrs. Claus’ Rapid City home made its first appearance on the Homes for the Holidays tour 15 years ago. Since then, the house has been renovated and will showcase décor for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mrs. Claus and her helpers are adorning the house with five Christmas trees, while a host of gnomes and Santa figurines mingle with western accessories. One dining room table will be decked out for Thanksgiving; another will feature a collection of Christmas china and Santas.
- “Holiday Heaven,” 3319 Nicklaus Drive. Decorated by Fifth & Main Furniture by Freed’s and Flowers by LeRoy, this sleek, modern house puts a sophisticated spin on Christmas.
- “Grandma’s Gingerbread,” 5327 Waxwing Lane, featuring antiques and more from the homeowners and Younique Finds.
- “Woodland Wonder,” 7385 Pinon Jay Circle, decorated by Rare Finds Décor by Brenda Howard and Victoria’s Garden. Enjoy an assortment of sports memorabilia in this house.
- “Seasonal Splendor,” 1119 Alta Vista Drive, decorated by At Home Designs Inc. and Flowers by LeRoy. This home promises to be a delight for music lovers.
Tour goers can select their own routes from house to house, or enjoy round-trip coach rides from Affordable Adventures. Round-trip coach rides also are available for the Sneak-A-Peek Preview Benefit Tour on Saturday, Nov. 9. Advance reservations are required for coach rides. Call 342-7691 for reservations.
Proceeds from the Homes for the Holidays tour benefit the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, the orchestra’s Young Artist Competition, the Black Hills String Retreat and summer music scholarships. The Black Hills Symphony League hopes to raise $15,000 this year to support music and music education.