Rapid City’s annual Homeless Connect event is a one-stop respite where struggling individuals and families can find food, clothing, haircuts and life-changing community resources.
Every year, Homeless Connect serves between 200 and 300 people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. This year’s Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at General Beadle Elementary School, 10 Van Buren St. Dozens of state, city and community organizations will be there with information and resources to help people find jobs, physical and mental health care, food, clothing, housing and more.
“The three main (free services) we like to provide are a meal, haircuts and family portraits,” said Sarah Glynn, who works as a transitional caseworker for Crisis Care for Pennington County Health and Human Services. Glynn is the chairman of the Homeless Connect committee.
A free lunch of sloppy joes, salad and chips is planned, and Homeless Connect organizers are in need of donations of food for lunch.
Amber Heredia of Lasting Memories Studio will take family portraits. Glynn said Homeless Connect needs more volunteers to provide haircuts.
Homeless Connect also hopes to get some donations of new or refurbished bicycles for adults. “Bikes are always a really good thing for people for transportation. (We’d like) some donated bikes for adults mainly to help them get around town,” Glynn said.
Homeless Connect is looking for churches and service organizations that could donate socks, underwear, toiletries, blankets, shoes and other essentials. Every agency or organization that will have a booth at the event is encouraged to give away some type of practical item as well, Glynn said.
You have free articles remaining.
Vision screenings for children only will be provided at no cost. The American Association of University Women donated books to give away.
“We want to show people that we have a lot of resources, and we’re all here to support them and hopefully get them out of homelessness,” said Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, who works in family and community engagement for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.
Burckhard-McKenna oversees the Rapid City Area School District Regifting Store, a free service that’s open on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. It serves about 150 families every time it’s open, she said. A similar regifting store will be available at Homeless Connect.
In Rapid City, 16.3 percent of residents — about 11,500 people — live below the federal definition of poverty, according to data.usa. Glynn said every year the Homeless Connect event attracts a different mix of people who find themselves in need.
“There’s always a ton of people who come,” Glynn said. “It’s just really good because we hope to connect individuals and families to services and information about how they can get help. That’s the biggest thing. It’s a really good community event.”
Homeless Connect is sponsored by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition. To donate items or to volunteer, contact Glynn at the Pennington County Health and Human Services office, 394-2156.