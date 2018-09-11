Following the Rapid City Council’s rejection of his proposed increase in building-permit fees, Mayor Steve Allender is proposing budget reductions including a nearly $71,000 drop in planned assistance for a homeless shelter.
On Aug. 28, the council voted 5-4 to deny Allender’s proposed building-permit fee increases. To plug the resulting $203,000 hole in the draft 2019 budget, the council also directed Allender to recommend budget reductions.
Allender revealed his proposed reductions in a letter that was sent to council members Thursday and released to the media Monday.
He is proposing reductions for:
- the Cornerstone Rescue Mission by $70,625, from $170,625 to $100,000;
- the City Council’s contingency fund by $50,000, from $50,000 to zero;
- the fire department by $50,000, from $11,534,322 to $11,484,322;
- Ascent Innovation (formerly the Black Hills Business Development Center) by $25,000, from $350,000 to $325,000;
- the Humane Society of the Black Hills by $4,375, from $309,192 to $304,817;
- and the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce by $3,000, from $37,000 to $34,000.
The City Council could consider the reductions during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. next Monday at City Hall.
In his letter to the council members, Allender included his rationale for each reduction. Regarding the reduction for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, he wrote, “Services like these are very valuable to our community and it pains me to reduce this number so drastically. This reduction was chosen after months of weighing City department reductions and service provision. It is not something I take lightly, but I believe under these circumstances it is justified.”
In a follow-up interview, Allender expressed similar sentiments about the other cuts.
“I don’t really want to cut any of this stuff,” he said, “but I’ve gone through the list of priorities and all of the obvious reductions to be made, and I’ve left these for the last.”
Alderman John Roberts, who was a vocal opponent of the proposed building-permit fee increases, said he approves of the mayor’s recommended budget reductions. Roberts said he would have approved an even further reduction of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission's funding.
“I don’t think it’s really the city’s responsibility to pay the ongoing costs of a nonprofit out of the general fund,” Roberts said.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission received $175,000 from the city this year and $250,000 in 2017. Prior to that, Allender said, there was no annual line item in the budget for the mission, but the agency competed for a share of the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
Lysa Allison, executive director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, issued a written statement Monday after being asked for a comment.
“We are grateful for Mayor Allender’s and the City Council’s acknowledgment of the needs of the homeless in Rapid City,” the statement said. “While we are disappointed that our funding is diminished, we understand budgetary constraints are part of running a municipality. We will attempt to provide the same level of services to the homeless and needy in Rapid City.”