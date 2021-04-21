Homeowner where Schroeder Fire began is ex-firefighter, suspects arson

The owner of the land where investigators say the Schroeder Fire ignited in a slash pile is a former wildland firefighter who believes the blaze began with an arson.

“We have reason to believe the Schroeder Fire was caused intentionally, by an unrelated third party,” the owner wrote in a written statement cited in a 60-page investigate report.

“I am 100% sure the burn pile fire was completely out,” he said.

The Schroeder Fire broke out around 9:22 a.m. on March 29 at 8875 Schroeder Road, about four miles west of Rapid City, according to the report by a private fire investigator.

All evidence points to the fire being caused by a large permitted slash pile lit March 16 on the property that wasn’t completely put out once the snow melted and the fire began on an incredibly windy day, according to investigator Todd Hedglin.

The homeowner said he’s experienced two suspicious fires since he bought the property in 2018 but before he moved into the home in late 2019 or early 2020.

Grass outside the east side of the home was burned in 2018, the man said. The next year, someone entered the still-vacant home, placed a stump inside and tried to burn it.