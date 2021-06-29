Homicide victim died on his birthday

“He was always like a little guardian all over the place with his nephews,” she said. “They went everywhere together. He has always just been a sweetheart.”

She said her kids were at Rice’s apartment celebrating his birthday about an hour before emergency services were called.

“He was just having a couple beers for his birthday, had a birthday cake out, some pizza,” she said. “Everybody was joking and teasing with each other, even Ashley. There was no weird energy, nobody seemed angry or anything like that, so it was weird to get that call.”

Afraid of Lightening said a friend heard the call come in on the police scanner and recognized the area. When they started describing the victim, they knew it was Rice.

“She recognized it and came and got me and hauled me to the hospital right fast,” Tami said. “I came out of a dead sleep so I was in shock.”

She said the doctors told them Rice lost all of his blood but was starting to do better.

“Then his body just couldn’t do it,” she said.

“He held on long enough so everybody could come see him and say goodbye,” Afraid of Lightening said.