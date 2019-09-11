The United States Honor Flag will be in Rapid City on Thursday.
Rapid City officials were notified Wednesday that the traveling flag will stop here on its way to Utah. It will be on display along with InspirationONE from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the southwest parking lot of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The public is invited. City officials and members of the Rapid City fire and police departments are expected to be there.
InspirationONE is an RV that transports the Honor Flag. The flag has traveled over 7 million miles since the 9/11 attacks and been on display at more than a thousand funerals and events.