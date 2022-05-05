Honoring Native heritage: Robert Cook raises tipi for SD Mines ceremony

Putting up a tipi for South Dakota Mines’ Native Honoring Ceremony is a way for Robert Cook to give back to students and honor his own heritage.

Cook, who goes by Wazihanska — meaning tall pine in Lakota — professionally, has put up the tipi for the ceremony for about a decade and resumed the tradition for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“Today the tipi, we no longer live in tipis, but the tipi is the act of (resistance today),” Cook said. “It’s an act of connection and reclaiming of our culture, our language, our history. All of those things that have been forcibly taken out through an education system that was never our own.”

He said during protests, such as those against the Dakota Access Pipeline, people would use tipis as a symbol of resistance and a connection to who they are as Native people in a time of invisibility. However, it also symbolizes people that never had access to an education, that were called “savages.”

Cook said they’ve moved from the government controlling schools that wanted to assimilate and “kill the Indian and save the man” to young leaders getting their own schools.

The honoring ceremony was established in December 2008 by South Dakota Mines’ Office for Inclusion to celebrate and honor the school’s Native American graduates through a traditional graduation ceremony.

During the ceremony, which this year will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Surbeck Center Ballroom, graduates are led in by an inter-tribal color guard. The graduates sit down, draped in star quilts sewn in the school colors by Lakota quilters. Relatives then provide an eagle feather or plume, which is blessed by a traditional elder member of the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota community during the Yu’onihan or Lakota-style honoring ceremony.

Cook said putting up the tipi is his way of giving back from having his own opportunity to get an education and to teach the almost-lost art of erecting a tipi.

He said he was the first of his family to go to a four-year college and university, Brigham Young University, in 1978. Because of this, his grandfather gave Cook his own Indigenous name — Wazihanska.

“He actually went to Carlisle, was forced to go to Carlisle Indian School, as a young boy,” Cook said. “When he came back, he was one of the very first Indian contractors, he had his own construction company, he had a big family.”

Cook said his mother had 13 siblings. Eventually, after being forcibly removed for the Badlands Bombing Range and the Dawes Act, his mother and father settled in New Underwood. He said it was important to them to stay connected with family on the reservation for Sundance and powwows. He said he was always interested in his history and culture, and eventually became a teacher in the subject.

But it wasn’t just his interest in the subject that moved him on that path. Cook said in school he was treated as a “young brown kid in a mostly all white small town.”

“Nobody had really any expectations for me except my parents, and myself, I wanted to do that,” he said. “It was really important to be able to give back as a teacher because I didn’t want students to feel how I felt. I wanted my students to have a teacher that looked like them, that came from where they came from, that understood the issues that are impacting our community historically and today.”

Cook said he’s carried his grandfather’s name with him all these years, and in 2018, he decided to use it professionally to carry on his name and legacy, and what he experienced in education.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.