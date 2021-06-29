Hope Center asks city, community for funds, donations to expand

Melanie Timm hopes the community will support the Hope Center as it moves forward with fundraising to relocate to a building off of East North Street.
Timm, executive director of the Hope Center, approached the Rapid City Council Monday with a request for $250,000 to help with renovations to a warehouse that’s about three times the size of the Hope Center’s current 3,000-square-foot building.
“It is our hope that various community folks will come alongside us and support our efforts,” she said Wednesday. “There are no guarantees of anything. We’re just going to keep our heads down, plunge forward everyday and focus on the people that we’re serving and see what comes our way.”
The Hope Center celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. Timm told the council Monday that 10 years ago a busy day was 20 people walking through the door. On Monday, 252 people were signed into the center with an additional 100 served at lunch in the park.
The center began feedings in the park in 2020 during the pandemic. Originally, the Hope Center staff and volunteers served lunches through the window at the Kansas City Street location from April 1 to about mid-August, Timm said. They saw there was still a need, and the center now feeds people Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the park.
When the building reopened with COVID-19 precautions, services moved around and it continued into 2021.
Timm said the center has now outgrown its space. The new building on East Philadelphia Street, which is owned by Destiny FourSquare Church, would have a minimum capacity of 200 people. The center would still offer its primary services of its mail center, laundry facility, one-on-one personal advocacy and hygiene kits, along with expanded services.
“When hygiene became the number one concern for the entire world, what do the homeless do? Public bathrooms closed. That creates a whole array of issues for the community, for everybody,” Timm said.
With the new facility, the center would be able to have showers that are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Timm said whether the center moves or not, the Hope Center will come up with a way to have showers so people can have better hygiene. She said the original idea was to have a mobile shower truck.
The proposed center would have a kitchen/pantry, meeting room, laundry room with a minimum of three washers and dryers, donation area, classroom, offices for staff, an area for a bike program, recreation area for guests to gather, additional windows and auto-lock keypads/badge entry on all the doors.
Timm said the center received a cost estimate of at least $500,000. She said the center and its board of directors plans to raise the other $250,000 through fundraising. A last-minute bake sale last weekend raised about $1,800 with Ida Walter, a donor, matching the amount raised. Timm said three women from a local church donated $4,000 to the mobile showers, but she said the money could be used for renovations for a new building.
Timm said the Hope Center hasn’t officially launched a fundraising campaign for the renovations, but people are able to donate on Facebook or through the center’s website via PayPal.
During Monday's council meeting, city council member Bill Evans asked whether the distance from other services near the city’s downtown would be an issue.
Timm told the Journal Wednesday that the organization has spoken with its guests about the possible move.
“Everyone involved seems to be pretty receptive to this idea, and the fact that Destiny FourSquare Church is opening up to the opportunity for the Hope Center to be in their backyard so to speak is a beautiful thing,” Timm said. “Like I said at city council, we’re a tough crowd and not everybody wants that.”
She said the center has not yet signed a lease with the church as funds have not yet been raised.
Timm said the center will also launch a $4 million capital campaign that would go to the endowment to support operations.
