Hope Center asks city, community for funds, donations to expand

Timm said the center received a cost estimate of at least $500,000. She said the center and its board of directors plans to raise the other $250,000 through fundraising. A last-minute bake sale last weekend raised about $1,800 with Ida Walter, a donor, matching the amount raised. Timm said three women from a local church donated $4,000 to the mobile showers, but she said the money could be used for renovations for a new building.

Timm said the Hope Center hasn’t officially launched a fundraising campaign for the renovations, but people are able to donate on Facebook or through the center’s website via PayPal.

During Monday's council meeting, city council member Bill Evans asked whether the distance from other services near the city’s downtown would be an issue.

Timm told the Journal Wednesday that the organization has spoken with its guests about the possible move.

“Everyone involved seems to be pretty receptive to this idea, and the fact that Destiny FourSquare Church is opening up to the opportunity for the Hope Center to be in their backyard so to speak is a beautiful thing,” Timm said. “Like I said at city council, we’re a tough crowd and not everybody wants that.”