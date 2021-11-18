HOPE Center celebrates 10th anniversary

The HOPE Center will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in conjunction with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20. The public is welcome to attend a 10th Anniversary (Birthday) Party at the HOPE Center at 11 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the center.

Officially opened in May 2011, The HOPE Center has grown substantially over the years.

“When we first opened our doors in 2011, we were serving 20 guests a day,” Doug Diehl, original founder and current Board of Directors member, said in a statement. “We had no idea then what the future would bring.”

The future has brought over 300 guests per day on a busy day and the services provided have expanded to meet the needs of the community. To assist with meeting these needs, the HOPE Center is embarking on a 10th anniversary fundraising campaign to secure 50 “Hope for a Day” sponsorships by the end of the year. Each $500 sponsorship covers one day of operating expenses.

“It has been such a blessing to be able to watch the HOPE Center grow over the past few years ," said Melanie Timm, executive director, in a statement. "We have been an address for over 4,000 individuals in the past 10 years. We are thankful for the tremendous support we receive from the community. We couldn’t do what we do without being surrounded with generous and kind people.”

To learn more about the HOPE Center or to make a donation, visit hopecenterrapidcity.org or the center's Facebook page.

