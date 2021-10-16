Hope Center guests, staff mourn a friend's passing

As friends in the Hope Center reflected on the life of Terry Thompson this past week, a few words tended to bubble to the surface. They talked about Thompson’s smile, his wit, and his sort of mischievous sense of fun.
“He always wanted to hear music,” said Adrian Black Wolf, a friend of Thompson who spent lots of time with him at the Hope Center. “He liked rock music.”
Thompson, 40, was found dead on Wednesday morning, outdoors near Rapid Creek after a withering, icy storm had struck the region. Brendyn Medina, community relations director with the Rapid City Police Department, said the cause of death was still under investigation. He said there were no “preliminary signs of trauma or foul play,” but he said that did not rule out exposure to the elements as a possible contributor to death.
Thompson’s passing is one of many recent deaths among the Hope Center’s guests, said Melanie Timm, the center’s executive director. She noted at least 28 deaths so far in 2021, far above the norm for the center.
“Dealing with our guests who pass away is unfortunately something we have to deal with on a weekly basis, almost,” she said, adding that the elements may have played a part in earlier deaths this year, as well.
Timm said the Hope Center holds a candlelight vigil in November for people who have passed.
The Hope Center is an independent nonprofit organization at 615 Kansas City St., in Rapid City. It’s a ministry where people can gather during the day to receive mentoring and various kinds of resources, physical and otherwise.
Black Wolf, as he described a host of hikes he’d taken with his friend Thompson, said he never heard Thompson raise his voice. Others agreed. Thompson’s friends described him as a gentle person who found quick humor in all sorts of situations.
“He had a very good sense of humor,” added Kara Nesbitt, guest advocate at the Hope Center. “He was sharp-witted.”
Black Wolf chuckled at the way Thompson used to address him.
“He always called me ‘Mankind,’ after the wrestler,” he said.
Later in the week, on Friday, dozens of people gathered for one of the regular meals offered by the Hope Center at the Rapid City skatepark, on New York Street. They also prayed together as they recalled Thompson and others who have passed.
“We all love him,” said Sophia Shangreaux. “We never expected him to leave us like this.”
Andrea Hawk Wing said she was not biologically related to Thompson, “but he always called me Auntie.” She said his siblings paid her the same respect.
“He’s never, ever done anybody wrong,” she said.
As people talked about Thompson this week, and about others who come to the Hope Center, they noted the misperceptions often harbored by people looking in from outside.
“If you were just to see Terry sitting out there, out front,” said Nesbitt, “you’re just going to think he’s not doing anything, but that’s not the case.”
Nesbitt said Thompson watched out for his nephews, his siblings, and others who’d become a kind of family to him.
“He was kind,” she said, recalling quiet acts of generosity she’d seen him perform. “I know he has given up his jacket to somebody else.”
Nesbitt said that Thompson had undergone treatment for alcohol struggles and that he’d tried in other ways to shore up the practical parts of his life.
“He tried,” she said. “He wanted to get his I.D., and there are barriers to that. He didn’t have a social security card, so he had to try to get a social security card. And then he couldn’t get assistance from another place because he didn’t have a social security card.”
That’s the sort of “vicious cycle” that can entrap people struggling to find solid footing, said Shawn Nason, a volunteer at the Hope Center.
“A lot of them try really hard at times, and sometimes it just seems that it’s not enough,” Nason said.
Timm acknowledged that the sketch created by Thompson’s friends from the Hope Center touched only one chapter of his life. She emphasized, too, that Thompson is among many other Hope Center guests who have recently passed — all with stories to tell. But she said it’s important for people, when they can, to recall the deep traces that someone like Thompson leaves behind.
“This was someone’s relative, someone’s friend, someone that people knew,” she said.
The word “invisible,” Timm continued, often haunts guests at the Hope Center. It’s an erasure they feel poignantly, one that can haunt them in hurtful ways.
“Invisible is the word that so many of our guests have used in conversations with me or in morning devotions,” she said. “That’s a recurring word. That’s how they feel. They feel totally invisible.”
Timm described, too, how the invisibility experienced by guests at the Hope Center seeped into her own feelings.
“It hurts when you feel like people thought they didn’t matter, because they did,” Timm said.
She paused, and then she and others in the room amended that last phrase.
“They do,” she said. “They do matter.”
