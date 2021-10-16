Hope Center guests, staff mourn a friend's passing

“He’s never, ever done anybody wrong,” she said.

As people talked about Thompson this week, and about others who come to the Hope Center, they noted the misperceptions often harbored by people looking in from outside.

“If you were just to see Terry sitting out there, out front,” said Nesbitt, “you’re just going to think he’s not doing anything, but that’s not the case.”

Nesbitt said Thompson watched out for his nephews, his siblings, and others who’d become a kind of family to him.

“He was kind,” she said, recalling quiet acts of generosity she’d seen him perform. “I know he has given up his jacket to somebody else.”

Nesbitt said that Thompson had undergone treatment for alcohol struggles and that he’d tried in other ways to shore up the practical parts of his life.

“He tried,” she said. “He wanted to get his I.D., and there are barriers to that. He didn’t have a social security card, so he had to try to get a social security card. And then he couldn’t get assistance from another place because he didn’t have a social security card.”