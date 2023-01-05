Hope Center one step closer to new, larger facility to serve Rapid City's homeless

A well-patronized community center for homeless locals is moving closer to fulfilling a two-year goal after the Rapid City Planning Commission green-lit the first step in their relocation process Thursday morning.

The commission gave initial approval for the Hope Center to use a warehouse that currently sits unused at 630 East Boulevard North as their new location. Built in 1947, the two story, 16,545-square-foot building was previously occupied by a millwork company.

The Hope Center is a nonprofit organization that has served the homeless community for more than a decade. Their current location on Kansas City Street is roughly 3,000 square feet, which their executive director, Melanie Timm, said they’ve completely outgrown. The building’s capacity is 62, but the center serves 200 people a day on average.

“Right now we’re on top of each other,” she said. “It makes it challenging. We build relationships, and when we’re trying to answer the phone and people are trying to relax and people are trying to focus on their business and we’re all standing this close together, it gets really stressful for staff, our volunteers and for our guests.”

They don’t own the building yet. Timm said they’ve waited to purchase the building until they can be sure it’ll be approved for what they need. As a result they’ve also waited on starting a capital campaign to raise the funds necessary, she said.

Project documents indicate that the nondescript building sits in an ideal location for the Hope Center’s needs, being close to sidewalks, downtown and community partners like Cornerstone. The center uses partners like Journey On to help with transportation, but most of their clientele come and go on foot.

Security cameras, lighting and signage will all be used to maintain decorum and discourage loitering, a concern raised by one of the potential new neighbors. The only letter received in opposition came from the owners of a nearby East Boulevard property, an couple worried about an increase in criminal activity and its impact on their rental property.

“With the clientele that the Hope Center brings in, we are afraid we won’t be able to rent, [sic] as well as the increased damage to our property from break-ins and graffiti,” they wrote in the letter.

Timm said that the couple is the only opposition that they’ve heard to the proposal, and they met with a representative of the family last spring when they began seriously looking at the East Boulevard North location for expansion. At that time, she believed the conversation to be positive, and said they were only notified the night before the meeting that a letter of opposition had been sent.

“We understand where they’re coming from,” she said. “We don’t want to come in and be a bad neighbor — that is not our intent at all. However, homelessness is not attractive, and we understand that — so we’re trying to be a part of the solution.”

Timm has been with the Hope Center for four years and said the new opportunities are both exciting and scary.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said because this is just the initial plan, there will be revisions that come back before the committee and action required before it becomes a reality.

The committee voted unanimously in favor of the project, with Eirik Heikes abstaining.