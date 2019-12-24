'Hope for the Homeless' raises $14,325 for students

The Rapid City Area Schools and 97.9 the Breeze and KLMP radio stations raised $14,325 for students of the Rapid City Area School district who have no permanent address through its "Hope for the Homeless" campaign.

In total, there will be 573 $25 VISA gift cards distributed to the students. First Interstate Bank provided an account and waived the per card fee that is charged when loading money on to VISA gift cards. The bank also received donations.

This is the fourth year the partnership has acted to bring hope to homeless middle and high school students. In total, donors have given $44,825.

All administration costs, services and radio air time are donated by Bethesda Christian Broadcasting, the parent company for 97.9 the Breeze and KLMP, which means that 100 percent of funds go directly to the students.

Julie Norwood, program director for 97.9 the Breeze said: “The outpouring of love and support from our listeners for this year’s outreach was incredible. What a beautiful gesture of hope to these precious students.”

“Our students are truly blessed by the generosity of the Breeze & KLMP,” said Anita Deranleau of RCAS. “The joy you have spread is floating down the hallways of schools.”

