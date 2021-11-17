'Hope Marches On' Christmas campaign starts Thursday

The Salvation Army will kick off its annual Christmas “Hope Marches On” campaign at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rushmore Mall. Shoppers are invited to support the nonprofit organization’s “Angel Tree” program and Kettle Bell ringers.

Now in its 114th year, the Christmas “Hope Marches On” Campaign’s 2021 goal is to raise $438,000. The campaign aims to provide holiday dinners to more than 1,600 families and senior citizens from Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Pine Ridge through donations. In addition, the campaign will provide about 3,400 children with stocking stuffers, games and special toys for the holidays.