 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'Hope Marches On' Christmas campaign starts Thursday

Bell ringers

The Salvation Army's Christmas "Hope Marches On" red kettle campaign begins Thursday. Bell ringers and red kettles will be at locations throughout Rapid City and the Northern Hills through Dec. 24.

 Journal file

The Salvation Army will kick off its annual Christmas “Hope Marches On” campaign at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rushmore Mall. Shoppers are invited to support the nonprofit organization’s “Angel Tree” program and Kettle Bell ringers.

Now in its 114th year, the Christmas “Hope Marches On” Campaign’s 2021 goal is to raise $438,000. The campaign aims to provide holiday dinners to more than 1,600 families and senior citizens from Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Pine Ridge through donations. In addition, the campaign will provide about 3,400 children with stocking stuffers, games and special toys for the holidays.

The Angel Tree program conducted by The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and hosted by area businesses has played a prominent role for many years in securing toys for our area children.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing!…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and ho…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Watch Now: Related Video

From backflips to pogo sticks, watch Guinness records get smashed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News