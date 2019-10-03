Authorities continue to search for the hunter who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Deerfield Lake in western Pennington County.
About 35 people, a dozen horseback riders, several dogs, a Civil Air Patrol drone and helicopter from the South Dakota National Guard searched Thursday for Larry Genzlinger, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. The searchers started at 7 a.m. and plan to work until dark if necessary.
Aerial support couldn't be used Tuesday and Wednesday due to the rain and fog.
Genzlinger, a 66-year-old from Howard, was last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday near Six Mile and Ditch Creek roads, according to a previous news release. He is diabetic and has been without food and insulin.
You have free articles remaining.
He and his nephew separated to hunt for elk, but Genzlinger never returned to their meeting spot, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. The nephew called 911 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Genzlinger is a white man with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap and camouflage jacket and pants.
Anyone with information about Genzlinger's whereabouts should call dispatch at 394-2151.