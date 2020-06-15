Hospitalizations increase slightly, active cases drop below 900

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six of the 30 new cases of coronavirus came from Pennington County according to the South Dakota Department of Health report Monday morning. The county completed 24 tests Sunday for Monday's report. There are now a total of 392 total positive tests in the county and 179 active cases - down one from Sunday.

With 62 more patients recovering Sunday, the state now has fewer than 900 active cases. There are 892 active cases across South Dakota. A patient is considered "recovered" when they have completed a minimum of 10 days in isolation and it has been at least three days since they had a fever. Other symptoms have to have improved significantly, as well, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

Meade County also had one new positive test in Monday's report. There have been a total of 37 positive tests in Meade County and 16 of those are still active cases. There were nine tests reported in Meade County Sunday.

Oglala-Lakota reported three negative tests and Custer and Fall River counties each reported one negative test.

Other cases reported Monday included six from Minnehaha County and three from Lincoln County. Beadle, Brookings, Brown, and Clark counties all had two new cases and Bennett, Clay, Davison and Hutchinson reported one.