Hospitalizations increase slightly, active cases drop below 900

Six of the 30 new cases of coronavirus came from Pennington County according to the South Dakota Department of Health report Monday morning. The county completed 24 tests Sunday for Monday's report. There are now a total of 392 total positive tests in the county and 179 active cases - down one from Sunday.
With 62 more patients recovering Sunday, the state now has fewer than 900 active cases. There are 892 active cases across South Dakota. A patient is considered "recovered" when they have completed a minimum of 10 days in isolation and it has been at least three days since they had a fever. Other symptoms have to have improved significantly, as well, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.
Meade County also had one new positive test in Monday's report. There have been a total of 37 positive tests in Meade County and 16 of those are still active cases. There were nine tests reported in Meade County Sunday.
Oglala-Lakota reported three negative tests and Custer and Fall River counties each reported one negative test.
Other cases reported Monday included six from Minnehaha County and three from Lincoln County. Beadle, Brookings, Brown, and Clark counties all had two new cases and Bennett, Clay, Davison and Hutchinson reported one.
The state has reported a total of 5,928 total cases of coronavirus.
Dr. Clayton said 159 of the 165 DemKota Beff employees in Aberdeen have recovered. He also reported that 91 of 117 Jack Links employees in Alpena and 41 of 71 Dakota Provisions patients in Huron have recovered.
The number of hospitalizations grew to 93 in Monday's report. Monument Health reports that 42 of those patients are in their system.
Rapid City currently has seven residents receiving services at the emergency shelter in Rushmore Hall at the Civic Center. That is down from 10 on Friday but up from four on Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.