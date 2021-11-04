Hospitals urged to reduce readmissions

The federal government is prompting hospitals to reduce "avoidable readmissions” by administering Medicare penalties again in 2022, an effort that began as part of the Affordable Care Act about 10 years ago.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services examines readmissions in the following areas, according its website: acute myocardial infarction (AMI), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure (HF), pneumonia, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, and “elective primary total hip arthroplasty and/or total knee arthroplasty (THA/TKA).”

Hospitals are evaluated on "30-day risk-standardized unplanned readmission measures."

The effort is called “Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program,” described on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website as “a Medicare value-based purchasing program that encourages hospitals to improve communication and care coordination to better engage patients and caregivers in discharge plans and, in turn, reduce avoidable readmissions.”

A recent report from Kaiser Health News lists hospitals around the country that have incurred Medicare penalties, and it notes that 47% of hospitals throughout the country received such penalties. It also says that 82% of the hospitals "for which Medicare evaluated readmission rates received some penalty." Some hospitals, the report said, were exempt from evaluations due to a number of factors, such as their areas of specialty.

Jill Tice, vice president of quality, safety, and risk management at Monument Health, agreed that the conditions examined by the Centers do tend to be critical to watch for patient readmission.

Monument Health's Rapid City and Spearfish hospitals incurred Medicare penalties for 2022.

“We started work on heart failure readmission more than 10 years ago,” Tice said, noting one of the conditions prone to readmission. She also described a growing emphasis on working with patients on their discharge plans early in the patients' hospital stays.

“We do follow-up calls to our discharged patients to touch base with them and to make sure they will be able to make their follow-up appointments, and to make sure they have transportation,” she said. But she noted the “unknown variable and unknown pieces of that patient’s situation” that may lead to recurrence of illness.

Tice stressed the importance of seeking out same-day access facilities before problems become acute. Waiting several days and then going to an emergency room, she said, can increase the chance that readmission will be necessary.

“Then it’s too late, because most of the time we do have to readmit that patient to get them re-stabilized,” she said. “Whereas if on those preceding days we can get them easily into an appointment to see a physician or an advanced practice provider, then we save that patient time. We save them from having to be readmitted into the hospital. And we don’t want to see patients readmitted into the hospital.”

Tice mentioned urgent care facilities as well as a Nurse Triage Line run by Monument Health where patients can receive immediate advice. People can call that line, free of charge, at 605-755-1350.

The following list contains South Dakota hospitals that have incurred Medicare reductions for 2022. It’s part of a list compiled by Kaiser Health News, and a full interactive list can be found at https://khn.org/news/hospital-penalties/.

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Sioux Falls: .19% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Avera St. Luke’s, Aberdeen: .05% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre: .97% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Brookings Health Systems: .22% decrease for excess rehospitalization; payments also reduced 1% because of hospital-acquired complications

Dunes Surgical Hospital, Dakota Dunes: 2.3% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Monument Health Rapid City Hospital: .16% decrease for excess rehospitalization: payments also reduced 1% because of hospital-acquired complications

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital: .86% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, Inc., Watertown: .13% decrease for excess rehospitalization

Sanford Medical Center, Aberdeen: .44% decrease for excess rehospitalization; payments also reduced 1% because of hospital-acquired complications

