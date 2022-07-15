Host families urgently needed for exchange students

Greenheart Exchange is urgently looking for families to host international students for the fall semester or the 2022-2023 school year. Anyone interested should contact local Greenheart Exchange coordinator Dayna Dick before Aug. 1 to learn more about becoming a host family.

Greenheart Exchange is a nonprofit organization that offers cultural exchange programs in the United States for people around the world.

Host families provide a bed, care and support. A family can consist of one or more adults (26 or older) in the household; all adults will undergo background checks. A host family can have children of any age or no children, can be empty nesters or retired. A host family will enable students to pursue their dreams of visiting the United States, and the family will be enriched by learning a new culture and making a lifelong connection.

Currently, the Greenheart program has about 200 high school students that are looking for host families in smaller or rural communities in the United States, Dick said.

“I just really see what this does to make the world smaller and to make us all more neighbors,” Dick said. “Students don’t even know where South Dakota is and they come here and they have a great time.”

Students need to have host families in place so they can arrive five to 10 days before school starts. Some may choose to arrive 10 days early if they’re interested in participating in extracurricular activities or sports, Dick said. Last year, for example, students participated in volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading in Black Hills area high schools.

Students can be placed in a “welcome family” home for eight weeks, or placed in a home for a semester (16 weeks) or a full school year (32 weeks). Dick, as the exchange program’s local coordinator, said she visits with each exchange student and family each month to ensure things are going smoothly and offer assistance if needed.

Families can go online and check students’ profiles to find a student who they believe would be a good fit in their home, and they can find out whether the student is vaccinated against COVID-19, Dick said.

The students go through a rigorous academic and character application process to be accepted into the exchange program, she said.

“They are fun, respectful and self-reliant. They can join you in your favorite activities, blend into your household, including doing chores, and make you proud with their academic and sporting achievements. The students arrive with their own spending money, medical insurance and enthusiastic gratefulness. They come to America to immerse themselves into their family, school and community,” Dick said.

Three of the students currently seeking host families are Ilaria, Amina and Pedro.

Ilaria is from Rome, Italy. She tutors young children in their studies, is learning to play tennis, loves dogs, the outdoors, baking and reading. Amina, from Germany, enjoys boxing, playing the guitar, dancing and she aspires to a career in dentistry. Pedro, from Brazil, loves playing soccer, spending time with friends and going to the gym.

“They really do contribute to the community,” Dick said. “I’m trying to educate people about what an exchange program is and make a point of how it contributes to the community itself, the school and the home.”

Dick’s daughter was an exchange student 12 years ago, and Dick has been a former host parent for students from Apolda, Germany – Rapid City’s German sister city – and from Hungary. Those experiences have made her an enthusiastic advocate for hosting international students.

“I look for people who are already interested (in hosting students). Greenheart knows our schools are friendly and we always have really good families and kids here,” she said. “The students are very adaptable. They know they want to experience something complete different. … It’s about the people and making relationships with people. The students always end up doing wonderful.”

For more information, contact Dayna Dick at 605-484-2738 or daynadick@gmail.com, or go to greenheartexchage.org.