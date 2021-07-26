 Skip to main content
Hot Dog: Keep pets cool during heat wave
Hot Dog: Keep pets cool during heat wave

Cool dogs

Ed Martley of Rapid City snapped this photo of dogs making a splash on a hot day. Letting dogs cool off in shallow water is a good way to keep heat exhaustion at bay during the summer months.

Temperatures in Rapid City will soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week, and residents are advised to pay attention to their pet’s needs during the heat wave. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke affects pets as often as it does humans.

Symptoms of heat stroke in animals are similar to those in humans; they can become nauseous, restless and experience heat exhaustion according to Kendra Hanks, registered veterinary technician and clinic administrator at Dakota Hills Veterinary Clinic. During this time of year, heat stroke in pets is “always a concern,” she said.

Excessive panting is another sign your pet is too hot; dogs and cats don’t sweat, they pant. They may sweat a bit on the pads of their feet, but it’s not enough surface area to cool them off.

As their condition worsens, animals can begin drooling, staggering and unsteady in their movements, develop bright red or blue gums or have seizures. Heat stroke, if untreated, can ultimately result in death. Brachycephalic, or short-nosed, animals like pugs are more susceptible to heat-related conditions.

To prevent heat exhaustion or stroke pet owners should not leave their animals in the car – even if the windows are rolled down – which Hanks said is most important to remember.

Pet owners should provide their animal shade if they have to be outside or a fan to help cool them off. Keeping pets hydrated by providing lots of cool water in multiple locations is also important, Hanks said.

For dogs, owners should avoid walks or strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Hanks suggested taking dogs for walks earlier in the morning or later in the evening instead. If you have to take your dog outside or on concrete during the afternoon, Hanks suggested first hosing down the concrete with cold water so the hot pavement doesn’t burn the pads of the dog’s paws. Dogs would also benefit from having a kiddie pool to lay down in some shallow water to cool off.

If you notice your pet looks distressed and has been exposed to heat, call a veterinarian right away, Hanks said.

