Hot Dog: Keep pets cool during heat wave

Temperatures in Rapid City will soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week, and residents are advised to pay attention to their pet’s needs during the heat wave. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke affects pets as often as it does humans.

Symptoms of heat stroke in animals are similar to those in humans; they can become nauseous, restless and experience heat exhaustion according to Kendra Hanks, registered veterinary technician and clinic administrator at Dakota Hills Veterinary Clinic. During this time of year, heat stroke in pets is “always a concern,” she said.

Excessive panting is another sign your pet is too hot; dogs and cats don’t sweat, they pant. They may sweat a bit on the pads of their feet, but it’s not enough surface area to cool them off.

As their condition worsens, animals can begin drooling, staggering and unsteady in their movements, develop bright red or blue gums or have seizures. Heat stroke, if untreated, can ultimately result in death. Brachycephalic, or short-nosed, animals like pugs are more susceptible to heat-related conditions.

To prevent heat exhaustion or stroke pet owners should not leave their animals in the car – even if the windows are rolled down – which Hanks said is most important to remember.