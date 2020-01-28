Hot-shooting More takes BHC game from Spearfish

St. Thomas More blistered the nets to the tune of 60 percent shooting from the field and defensively held Spearfish to 34 percent shooting as the Cavaliers rolled past the Spartans 69-37 on Tuesday in Black Hills Conference boys' basketball action at the STM gymnasium.
More, the top-ranked team in the Class A boys ranks, made 27 of 45 shots overall and was very efficient around the basket, making 25 of 36 attempts against Class AA Spearfish.
On the defensive end of the floor, after giving up 29 points in the first half, the Cavaliers allowed the Spartans only eight second-half points while rolling to their 11th straight win of the season.
“The first half wasn’t pretty,” said STM senior Ryder Kirsch, who scored a game-high 20 points. “We gave up a lot of points. But the second half, we kicked it in gear."
Looking down the calendar, the Cavaliers face a physical Sturgis squad on Thursday and then a game against Class AA No. 2-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Feb. 8. On the distant horizon, More hosts two “AA” foes — No. 1 Yankton and No. 3 Brandon Valley — on Feb. 28-29.
“We know we’ve got a tough schedule coming up,” Kirsch said. “So we just had to treat Spearfish like every other opponent. And we knew it was going to be a hard game.”
More was very efficient on the offensive end during the first half of play. The Cavaliers hit 7 of 10 field goal attempts and built a 22-14 lead after the first quarter. STM’s hot shooting in the second frame, which saw the host team make 8 of 11 2-point field goals while getting out to a 45-29 lead by halftime.
Spearfish, which didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, got its hands on some tipped balls that the Spartans turned into baskets. Spearfish was 9 of 25 from the floor over the opening 16 minutes of the game, but the Spartans couldn’t find their shooting touch from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Cavaliers led 33-22 with 3:07 to play in the second quarter, but closed the half on a 12-7 spurt to head into the break up by 16 points.
“We gave them that run to extend the lead, and 45 points is too much to give up in the first half,” Spearfish coach Erik Skoglund said. “We were able to get some steals out of our trap, but they were able to beat our trap and that cost us. So we had to pick our poison.”
The Spartans’ shooting woes from beyond the 3-point arc allowed the Cavaliers to focus on defending the lane during the second half.
Spearfish went 0 of 14 from beyond the arc for the game. The Spartans did make 14 of 27 2-point tries, but they only got off six 2-point attempts, making three, in the second half.
“Coach Skoglund had those kids playing hard, and they did a nice job of moving the basketball side to side,” STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “But the second half, I thought we came out with good energy and took that inside shot away from them and forced them to shoot threes.”
Along with Kirsch’s 20, More got 14 points from Connor Hollenbeck and 12 from Caden Casey.
Spearfish was led by Ryan Peido’s nine points and seven from Tyler Huber.
More (11-0) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the Cavaliers host Sturgis. Spearfish (5-7) is off until Feb. 4 when the Spartans play Lead –Deadwood at home, tipping off at 7 p.m.