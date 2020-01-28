Hot-shooting More takes BHC game from Spearfish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spearfish, which didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, got its hands on some tipped balls that the Spartans turned into baskets. Spearfish was 9 of 25 from the floor over the opening 16 minutes of the game, but the Spartans couldn’t find their shooting touch from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Cavaliers led 33-22 with 3:07 to play in the second quarter, but closed the half on a 12-7 spurt to head into the break up by 16 points.

“We gave them that run to extend the lead, and 45 points is too much to give up in the first half,” Spearfish coach Erik Skoglund said. “We were able to get some steals out of our trap, but they were able to beat our trap and that cost us. So we had to pick our poison.”

The Spartans’ shooting woes from beyond the 3-point arc allowed the Cavaliers to focus on defending the lane during the second half.

Spearfish went 0 of 14 from beyond the arc for the game. The Spartans did make 14 of 27 2-point tries, but they only got off six 2-point attempts, making three, in the second half.