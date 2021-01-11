Hot Springs accepting demolition proposals for historic building

Hot Springs’ historic Wesch-Oak building may be demolished this year, although the city hopes some of the sandstone blocks and the west facade will be saved.

“It’s a tragedy it has to come down. I’m a building restorer myself and it breaks my heart to see it come down,” said city administrator John Gregory. “I was the first to go in (the building) with the engineer, and I fell through the floor.”

The 127-year-old sandstone building sits in the historic district along State Highway 385, which is scheduled for reconstruction in the fall of 2021 for a state Department of Transportation project.

Bid proposals for the building demolition will be accepted until Feb. 10 with the city retaining salvageable sandstone blocks. It also includes an alternate bid item to save the West facade, which was requested by council member Deb Johnston at the Dec. 7 meeting.

Gregory said the city has been through a six-month process of trying to find a responsible bidder to stabilize the building, although discussions began in January 2020 after Albertson Engineering found the building was in imminent danger of falling.

He said the building has been in disrepair and in absentee ownership for about 20 years.