Hot Springs city council votes to demolish historic sandstone building

The 127-year-old sandstone building Hot Springs residents fought to save is coming down.
The Hot Springs City Council voted 7-1 to accept the lowest demolition bid from RCS Construction of Rapid City for the Wesch-Oak sandstone building during a Tuesday night council meeting. Council member Debra Johnston voted no and made a motion earlier in the evening to table the bid acceptance.
“I thought there was a viable plan that could save the building,” Johnston said. “I understand where (the council is) coming from — everything is looming because of construction.”
State Highway 385, which runs through the heart of Hot Springs and past the Wesch-Oak building, is scheduled for reconstruction this fall. Hot Springs Mayor Bob Nelson said the state set a July 1 deadline to have the building stabilized and for everyone involved with the project to submit paperwork to the state.
He said this will allow for bid letting to move forward in September for the reconstruction.
Ron Eastep, a Keystone resident who grew up in Hot Springs in the 1950s through ‘70s, brought a proposal forward to save the building
“I love the town and I’m getting close to retirement, I thought it would be nice to give back to the city,” Eastep told the Journal Thursday.
He told the council Tuesday that the job might not look pretty, but he’d be able to have everything in place to stabilize the building.
Eastep said he hoped the city would forgive an $83,000 judgement against the building and a property in Custer because he wasn’t sure if he wanted to add that to the other expenses of stabilizing the building.
Eastep posed the question to the council during the Tuesday meeting and said that was a deal breaker for him and no compromise was found.
“I know you’re passionate for it. ... I can match your passion for saving the building with an equal number of folks that are passionate about it’s time for us to move on,” Nelson said during the meeting. “It’s a matter of really what’s in the best interest overall for the community and the road project. It’s such a risk. … This road project is in jeopardy if this isn’t resolved.”
Mike Sommer, who presented a separate proposal to stabilize the building in January with Uriah Luallin, said it’s frustrating to see the vote to demolish.
“It seems to be the mindset that it just needs to go away because it’s been a thorn in the side of not just the individual building owners … but the city itself and dealing with some of the owners,” Sommer said.
Nelson said this wasn’t an easy decision for the council, which has discussed it in multiple executive sessions. He added that the council stepped up and made a decision and should be commended.
Sommer and Johnston said the Save Our Sandstone nonprofit maybe resurrected in the future if needed. There are at least 35 sandstone buildings in the town.
The city condemned the 6,000-square-foot building in 1994 after the back half collapsed, but the Save Our sandstone group and the building’s owner got the city to delay it while they worked to restore it. Albertson Engineering looked at the building in January 2020 and reported that the structure is unsafe and in danger of imminent collapse.
