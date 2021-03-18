Hot Springs city council votes to demolish historic sandstone building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He told the council Tuesday that the job might not look pretty, but he’d be able to have everything in place to stabilize the building.

Eastep said he hoped the city would forgive an $83,000 judgement against the building and a property in Custer because he wasn’t sure if he wanted to add that to the other expenses of stabilizing the building.

Eastep posed the question to the council during the Tuesday meeting and said that was a deal breaker for him and no compromise was found.

“I know you’re passionate for it. ... I can match your passion for saving the building with an equal number of folks that are passionate about it’s time for us to move on,” Nelson said during the meeting. “It’s a matter of really what’s in the best interest overall for the community and the road project. It’s such a risk. … This road project is in jeopardy if this isn’t resolved.”

Mike Sommer, who presented a separate proposal to stabilize the building in January with Uriah Luallin, said it’s frustrating to see the vote to demolish.