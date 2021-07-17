Hot Springs graduate earns Wall Street Journal fellowship

Faith Bottum of Hot Springs has been selected for the Wall Street Journal’s Joseph Rago Memorial Fellowship for Excellence in Journalism. The nine-week fellowship will allow Bottum to intern with the Wall Street Journal’s editorial team, where she will write articles, among other duties.
Bottum recently graduated from South Dakota Mines with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and is a graduate of Hot Springs High School. She grew up in Washington, D.C., and New York, but her father is from South Dakota. They moved to the Black Hills when she was 14.
Though interested in math and science, Bottum has always had an interest in writing as well. Bottum said her father made it a point growing up to teach her how to write well; he would go through her high school essays and give her feedback. She said she was lucky to get an opportunity to write about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming out of high school. The piece was published in the Weekly Standard.
She wrote about Sturgis again in 2019 and sent it to the Wall Street Journal where it was accepted. She wrote for WSJ again about COVID-19 in South Dakota, former President Donald Trump’s Independence Day visit to Mount Rushmore in 2020, and South Dakota tourism.
As a South Dakotan, Bottum said she was able to position herself to be a voice in the state. She was interested in working with the WSJ, so she applied for the fellowship to see what would come of it.
Besides a love of writing, she attended Mines and fell in love with buildings, infrastructure and the ways people are affected by physical spaces. For a summer in college she interned in Washington, D.C., where she found another love: reporting. She said she hopes to find a way to combine her two passions in her future career. She is already finding ways to do so; she’s currently translating the 1864 book “The Ancient City” by Fustel de Coulanges, to be published by St. Augustine’s Press later this year. “The Ancient City” is a classic urban sociology text about the origin of cities, which Bottum said is not discussed enough.
Bottum enjoys reporting on events, such as Sturgis, as well as infrastructure. She’s interested in writing about veterans, buildings, and how people react to the spaces around them — for example, new developments, why structures are built the way they are and President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan. She’s also interested in hearing from engineers’ perspectives, as well as the differing perspectives of Midwesterners and coastal residents.
“I like commenting on what I see around me and asking people how they perceive things,” she said. “I love reporting on the American landscape: getting a sense of crowds, what is actually going on and what people think.”
She hopes to gain new insights from interacting with the WSJ staff and story subjects and learn as much as possible about writing and editing during her fellowship.
“I’m very, very nervous, but also excited. I have a different background going into this, so I hope to hone my writing, learn about editing, learn how people tackle problems there, and how different it is, if [my experience as a STEM student] is different than coming in having done nothing but reporting,” Bottum said.
Bottum begins her fellowship on Sept. 7.