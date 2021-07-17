Hot Springs graduate earns Wall Street Journal fellowship

As a South Dakotan, Bottum said she was able to position herself to be a voice in the state. She was interested in working with the WSJ, so she applied for the fellowship to see what would come of it.

Besides a love of writing, she attended Mines and fell in love with buildings, infrastructure and the ways people are affected by physical spaces. For a summer in college she interned in Washington, D.C., where she found another love: reporting. She said she hopes to find a way to combine her two passions in her future career. She is already finding ways to do so; she’s currently translating the 1864 book “The Ancient City” by Fustel de Coulanges, to be published by St. Augustine’s Press later this year. “The Ancient City” is a classic urban sociology text about the origin of cities, which Bottum said is not discussed enough.

Bottum enjoys reporting on events, such as Sturgis, as well as infrastructure. She’s interested in writing about veterans, buildings, and how people react to the spaces around them — for example, new developments, why structures are built the way they are and President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan. She’s also interested in hearing from engineers’ perspectives, as well as the differing perspectives of Midwesterners and coastal residents.