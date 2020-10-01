Hot Springs man died after being struck by car near Maverick Junction

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed walking across a highway on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

Eighty-two-year-old Roger Klein, of Hot Springs, died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 18 west of Maverick Junction on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 72-year-old woman driving a Chevy Impala was traveling on a crest in the highway when she saw the man walking across the roadway, swerved, but couldn’t avoid striking him, according to authorities.

