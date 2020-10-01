 Skip to main content
Hot Springs man dies after being struck by car near Maverick Junction
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed walking across a highway on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

Eighty-two-year-old Roger Klein, of Hot Springs, died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 18 west of Maverick Junction on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 72-year-old woman driving a Chevy Impala was traveling on a crest in the highway when she saw the man walking across the roadway, swerved, but couldn’t avoid striking him, according to authorities.

