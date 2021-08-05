 Skip to main content
Hot Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash
  • Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson. The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.

Keith Schroeder, the 63-year-old driver of the Indian Roadmaster, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Ray Hatcher of Independence, Missouri, the 60-year-old driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

The third driver, 69-year-old James Keenan of Barbeton, Ohio, was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

