Hot Springs man identified as victim in motorcycle-semi crash near Custer

A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle-semi crash Tuesday morning near of Custer.

Bradley Winter, 70, died around 11:53 a.m. on mile marker 59 of U.S. Highway 385, 10 miles south of Custer, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

Winter was driving his Harley Davidson north on the highway when Thomas Breen, a 64-year-old from Custer, was passing him while driving a semi-truck hauling gravel.

Winter began a left-hand turn into an approach and collided into the semi. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

