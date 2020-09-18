Hot Springs residents trying to save historic sandstone building

Historic Preservation Specialist Liz Almlie with the State Historic Preservation Office said the Wesch-Oak building is estimated to have been built in 1893. It previously served as a boarding house and auto repair shop.

Almlie said the building is a contributor to Hot Springs’s Historic District and has been on the Register of Historic Places since 1974.

Broyles said he’s concerned about the old building since the Department of Transportation and its contractors are due to begin reconstruction work on State Highway 385 in spring 2021. The highway runs through the heart of Hot Springs where the Historic District is located and goes past Wesch-Oak.

Custer area engineer Rich Zacher with the state department said the department has measured vibrations for the area and found the peak number is about half of what the city should be nervous about for its historic buildings.

Zacher said the department looks for the building baseline for vibrations, which could be caused by traffic, thunderstorms and construction. He said the department monitors the vibrations during construction, too.