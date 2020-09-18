Hot Springs residents trying to save historic sandstone building

A group of Hot Springs residents are looking for ways to save a condemned 127-year-old sandstone building in the historic district.
Luke Broyles said he doesn’t believe the town is doing enough to save the Wesch-Oak building. Broyles said he founded the “Save Our Sandstone Building” group on Facebook and is involved with the local Historic Preservation Commission.
"It’s frustrating," he said. “I would like to see the building turned into usable space. I realize that would take a larger investment than making sure it doesn’t fall down.”
The city plans to run an advertisement three times beginning Saturday asking interested parties willing to bid on the building to contact City Administrator John Gregory at hscityadministrator@hs-sd.org or at 605-745-3135 no later than Oct. 23.
"Due to neglect by owners, the building is in a dangerous condition and is need of stabilization and insurability by April 2021," the advertisement reads.
The city has not responded for multiple requests for comment from the Journal.
The city condemned the 6,000-square-foot building in 1994 after the back half of it collapsed, but the Save Our Sandstone group and the building's owner got the city to delay it while they worked to restore the building.
Historic Preservation Specialist Liz Almlie with the State Historic Preservation Office said the Wesch-Oak building is estimated to have been built in 1893. It previously served as a boarding house and auto repair shop.
Almlie said the building is a contributor to Hot Springs’s Historic District and has been on the Register of Historic Places since 1974.
Broyles said he’s concerned about the old building since the Department of Transportation and its contractors are due to begin reconstruction work on State Highway 385 in spring 2021. The highway runs through the heart of Hot Springs where the Historic District is located and goes past Wesch-Oak.
Custer area engineer Rich Zacher with the state department said the department has measured vibrations for the area and found the peak number is about half of what the city should be nervous about for its historic buildings.
Zacher said the department looks for the building baseline for vibrations, which could be caused by traffic, thunderstorms and construction. He said the department monitors the vibrations during construction, too.
“When we get close or even get close to the thresholds that would create concern, then we have to change what we’re going to do,” Zacher said. “There will be some recommendations for construction technique as far as compaction that will limit vibration.”
He said the department is aware of the historic buildings and said the department has worked in historic areas before.
“It’s not like this is going to be impossible to obtain to do reconstruction without destroying buildings,” Zacher said. “There are some we’re a little more nervous about than others.”
He said the real deciding factor for a building to make it through the construction season will be how close it is to the road.
Albertson Engineering, Inc., looked at the Wesch-Oak building in January.
“It is our opinion that the recommendations stated require urgent action,” the report states. “The entire building structure of (the Wesch-Oak) is unsafe and in danger of eminent collapse. There is no way to predict the timing of such collapse and collapse could be a catastrophic and occur without any warning.”
The report found many areas of the second floor framing damaged from rot, roof joists were rotted, aerial imagery showed a compromised roof framing and more.
According to South Dakota Codified Law 1-19A-11.1, state, city and county governments and municipalities cannot work on a project that would damage or destroy historic property without contacting the State Historical Society and allowing it to investigate and comment on the project.
Historic Preservation Program Director Ted Spencer said historic buildings aren’t frequently demolished, but it does happen.
“We try to identify, document and preserve as much of historic buildings as possible, and it’s not a good thing for us when it does happen,” he said. “It has happened from time to time due to neglect. It can get to a point that it becomes economically unfeasible to save a building, so the city decides to move on.”
Spencer said Hot Springs has looked at the Wesch-Oak for years but hasn’t been able to get its owner to make any improvements. He said he doesn’t know if the city has made a concerted effort for an economic alternative for use of the building.
The Wesch-Oak is one of at least 35 sandstone buildings in Hot Springs. According to a previous Journal article written by a member of the Hot Springs Historic Preservation, there were 27 sandstone quarries in and around Hot Springs from 1886 to the 1930s.
Most of the building sandstone came from the Burke and Evans quarries near the falls, although some stone came from the Petty Quarry as well. The quarries shipped stone to Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana, Iowa and Kansas. The stone was even used to build the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood. J.B. “Wild Bill” Hickok’s statue at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood also was made from one of the quarries’ sandstone.
Hot Springs has a historical marker that notes sandstone was the building block of Hot Springs. The Fall River County Courthouse, Black Hills Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs, Minnekahta Block, State Soldiers Home, Flatiron Building, City Hall, Red Rock River Resort and Shaman Gallery buildings were all built of sandstone.
