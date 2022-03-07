 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot Springs Save VA Committee says plan to reduce services a betrayal to veterans

  • Updated
VA Black Hills Health Care System - Hot Springs

The Hot Springs VA campus could see a reduction in services if the Asset and Infrastructure Review recommendation is approved in 2023.

 Journal file

The Hot Springs Save the VA Committee said in a press release Monday that the announcement to reduce services at Hot Springs and Fort Meade feels like a betrayal to veterans in rural areas of South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.

Regional Veterans Affairs officials met Friday with Hot Springs and Fort Meade employees and informed them about a recommendation to reduce services at both sites and move them to a new facility in Rapid City. Services could also be outsourced to other hospitals in the area. The recommendation will be made public on March 14.

According to the release, the committee believes the recommendation will result in the eventual closure of both the Hot Springs and Fort Meade campuses, which is seen "as a betrayal of the assurances the Hot Springs VA Medical Center would remain open and increase services to our nation's heroes."

The committee said it worked with South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska congressional delegations for more than 11 years to keep the VA facility open in Hot Springs.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie announced in September 2020 that the 113-year-old Battle Mountain Sanitarium would remain open in Hot Springs, rescinding a 2017 record of decision to close it.

The committee said veterans, their families and taxpayers should plan to attend town hall meetings conducted by the review commission, which will happen over the next year. Recommendations will be sent to President Joe Biden in January 2023 to consider.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

