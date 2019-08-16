The Hot Springs Theatre will host two showings of a new South Dakota Public Broadcasting documentary about South Dakota towns.
"Vanished South Dakota, Towns of Yesterday," will screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the theater.
There will be 200 free tickets for each screening, according to the theater. They are available at Chautauqua Artisans Market, 629 N. River St., and are limited to four per person.
Ticket holders for the 2 p.m. show should arrive between 1:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. Ticket holders for the 7 p.m. show will be allowed in from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. If any seats are not taken, walk-ins will be allowed in during the last 10 minutes before each show.
"Vanished South Dakota" visits remnants of once-thriving towns to discover what led to the birth, boom and demise of formerly prosperous communities throughout the state. The documentary is one hour long and includes a segment about Smithwick. There will be 30 minutes of bonus videos at the end about Ardmore and Cascade.
Details about "Vanished South Dakota, Towns of Yesterday" can be found at www.sdpb.org/vanished.