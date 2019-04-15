The college student who died Saturday after falling off a cliff in Arkansas has been identified as a Hot Springs woman.
Andrea Norton, 20, died while hiking with friends from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, according to her obituary. The group was in Arkansas for a class trip, said Leslie Heying, a spokeswoman for the university.
She fell 100 feet off Hawksbill Crag, a rock formation near Jasper, about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock, said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.
Norton was reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo when she fell from the popular hiking destination within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. Wheeler says the crag is one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years. Also known as Whitaker Point, the rocky outcrop gets its name because it resembles a hawk's bill.
Norton was majoring in environmental science and played on the volleyball team, according to statements from Briar Cliff University.
"She lived BCU’s values in everything she did from the classroom to the court and everywhere she went," the school wrote on its Facebook page. Norton also "embodied BCU’s values in everything she did including her compassion for all, a love for the environment and an openness to everyone she met," the school said in a press release.
In high school, Norton earned five letters playing volleyball and basketball for the Hot Springs Lady Bisons, according to her biography on her college team's website.
Norton's ashes will be scattered at different places and a memorial will be set up at her university, her obituary says.
