 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot Springs woman dies in Saturday motorcycle crash
alert top story

Hot Springs woman dies in Saturday motorcycle crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo.jpg

A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night northeast of Hot Springs, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

Deanna Elmquist, 50, died after being thrown from her 2020 Harley-Davidson Glide motorcycle after striking a deer and being thrown into another lane where she was then struck by a 2019 Honda Pilot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred at 10:58 p.m. about 12 miles north of Hot Springs on South Dakota State Highway 79.

Elmquist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges are pending against Darryl Anderson of Gillette, Wyoming, 70, the driver of the Honda. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mayor Steve Allender discusses city affairs on City Beat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

The city wouldn’t need new revenue streams if the Council would live within its means — like not paying bonuses to public employees for doing …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 4
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 4

If people have the right to decide what is right for their body concerning the COVID vaccine, shouldn't they also have the right to decide wha…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mayor Steve Allender discusses city affairs on City Beat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News