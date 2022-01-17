Hot Springs woman identified as fatal crash victim

A 36-year-old Hot Springs woman was identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Hayley Kern, who was driving a 2003 Nissan Xterra west of Fort Pierre near mile marker 226 in Stanley County, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary information notes Kern was heading east on U.S. Highway 14 when her vehicle left the road and rolled. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said the crash is still under investigation. He said Kern was the only occupant of the vehicle.

