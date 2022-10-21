Hot Wheels for hope: Ellsworth airman donates toy cars for kids

Somewhere between childhood nostalgia and a collector’s world to rival baseball cards, one Ellsworth Air Force Base airman has found a way to translate his passion for Hot Wheels cars into joy for kids.

Thursday afternoon, Technical Sergeant and avid Hot Wheels collector Jason Olivencia donated 1,000 Hot Wheels cars to Monument Health, out of the back of his 2005 red and yellow Joey Logano Hot Wheels replica Mustang — with another 200 reserved for a Trunk or Treat event on base.

For Olivencia, working out of the Program Integration Office at Ellsworth, Hot Wheels cars are both a connection to his childhood and an escape. He described the thrill of the hunt and a childlike joy, but also the opening of unexpected avenues — from unlikely friendships to literally turning his own Mustang into a Hot Wheels car, and now, a way to bring that joy to kids.

Olivencia began collecting Hot Wheels in 2010, but like so many other kids, the seed was planted on the floors of his childhood living room. As an adult, he rediscovered the childhood joy mingled with discovery, as he fell down a rabbit hole of designs and features that had never existed before.

Today, he has a little more than 7,000 cars in his personal collection. As he became more serious about collecting, he realized part of the process meant multiple extras of a certain car, or maybe cars he already had, or didn’t want.

While many collectors would take those cars and send them to other collectors, Olivencia saw an opportunity to pass on the joy he had as a kid to other kids.

“Why not send them to kids that either can’t get them for the holidays, or they’re going through a rough time,” he said. “Just a $1 toy — even if they give them just a little bit of happiness, it goes a long way.”

Olivencia has time and again met fellow collectors who’ve held on to their first Hot Wheels car, 30 years later, he said. For kids that might receive a Hot Wheels car from Olivencia, it might be their first Hot Wheels toy — a memory they carry with them the rest of their lives.

The idea to donate his excess cars to kids found a vessel in a website created by a buddy of his last year, called hotwheels4hope.org. Olivencia sent him 4,000 cars, which his friend then hauled by a large moving truck to a local children’s hospital in Washington state.

This year, HotWheels4Hope has set a goal of 10,000 cars, with an updated plan of attack: rather than sending all the donated cars to one place, Olivencia’s friend encouraged donations to be made locally — to hospitals, schools, fire departments — anywhere that would take donations.

The number of collectors in the Rapid City area might surprise some people, Olivencia said — which also meant a built-in community of people eager to help. Through trading with other collectors, Olivencia got the word out and discovered people looking for ways to help. He had other collectors reaching out to him with boxes and sending packages full of Hot Wheels, excited to put them to good use.

Olivencia told his friend he could represent Rapid City for HotWheels4Hope and be a focal point for spreading awareness in the Black Hills community.

“Yes, as adults, we can collect toy cars. But at the same time, we can just pass it along and make another kid happy,” he said.

HotWheels4Hope has collected 5,200 of its nationwide 10,000 goal. Olivencia spreads the word through social media, including a YouTube channel and social media sites. His YouTube channel currently has more than 8,000 subscribers, where he talks all things Hot Wheels and spreads awareness about HotWheels4Hope.

“Pretty much, it’s just for the kids,” he said. “I remember having my first Hot Wheel. It kind of takes me out of the military role and all the stuff that can consume you and makes you feel like a kid just for that time. So that’s where the passion comes from.”

Olivencia has seen his childhood love for Hot Wheels come full circle, both in his donations and his own 5-year-old-daughter, a particular fan of Barbie Hot Wheels.

Being able to see the joy on kids’ faces when he hands out the Hot Wheels is a reflection of the joy he felt as a kid.

"It’s so rewarding,” he said.

Anytime he goes to a car show, Olivencia brings a trunk full of Hot Wheels.

“I’ll ask the kids, have you gotten a Hot Wheel yet? And they’re like ‘what?’ and I’m like yes, pick whichever one you want," he said. "They realize it’s a free car, and they can choose whatever. Just the excitement of that, this is worth it.”

Those wishing to donate can visit hotwheels4hope.org.