Hotel Alex Johnson takes over 66 downtown parking spots

The city announced that the upper level of the parking ramp between 5th and 6th streets will be leased to the Hotel Alex Johnson and goes into effect Wednesday.

This will allow 66 people to park on the third level, with controlled access. Public parking remains on the first level with leased parking available on the second level and east side of the upper level of the ramp, according to a press release.

The controlled access will have a sign reading "Hotel Parking Only."

The Rapid City Council approved the agreement in August 2019 and approved the mayor to sign the agreement at its Sept. 10, 2019, meeting, according to meeting minutes. The parking will be available for hotel employees and guests.

The company agrees to pay the city $5,289 monthly. Payments will be adjusted in March each year in the original term and extended term for inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, the agreement states.

The agreement also states the lease will run until Sept. 1, 2024, and the city and the Hotel Alex Johnson may extend the term for no more than two additional five-year terms.

