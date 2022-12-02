 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hotel room donations help support Lakota Nation Invitational

Basketball LNI (copy)

Action from the 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational is set to tip off on Dec. 13 in Rapid City, but what started humbly as an eight-team basketball tournament in Pine Ridge has grown exponentially to include cultural presentations, traditional hand games and academic events.

“It’s a place for all of our kids - whether you’re from Rapid City or not — that can come in and compete against each other,” said Chuck Wilson, president of the LNI Board.

It’s a five-day event that generates millions of dollars in economic impact for Rapid City and the Black Hills area outside of the traditional tourist season.

“We’re a big tourism destination,” said Stacie Granum, the chief strategy officer at Visit Rapid City. “It’s a great time of year to have this event here that brings a lot of people in. They’re at these tournaments, but they’re also shopping for Christmas and other things, so it’s a great economic driver.”

To help support the LNI, 21 different hotel partners donated 52 rooms for all five days for the incoming basketball referees. That donation saved the LNI $35,611.35 in hotel costs.

“We work with our hotel partners because that’s a great way to help offset the costs that the LNI tournament incurs, and it just gets more expensive every year,” Granum said.

Wilson said they’re really busy getting everything finalized for the tournament, which begins Dec. 13 at The Monument. The ever-popular “red carpet entry” will start at 4 p.m. at the Barnett Fieldhouse.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

