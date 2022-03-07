House approves $5.25 million funding bill for SD Mines building purchase

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a $5.25 million funding bill Monday that will allow South Dakota Mines to purchase a business incubator building located on their campus.

The final vote was 54-15 after Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, successfully smoked the bill out of committee for a hearing before the full House of Representatives.

SB 97 will appropriate $5.25 million in general funds to the South Dakota Board of Regents to purchase the original Ascent Innovation Center on the Mines campus in Rapid City and a $2 million authorization for the Board of Regents to use their "other fund" for renovations to the building.

The original Ascent Innovation Center was built in 2006 by the forerunner of Elevate Rapid City and is owned by Elevate Rapid City. The land where the building is located is owned by South Dakota Mines, but Elevate Rapid City has a lease on the land until 2054.

By the mid 2010s, the business incubator was at capacity and there was a waiting list for startup companies to become tenants.

In 2019, Elevate Rapid City began building a 40,000-square-foot business incubator at the corner of East Boulevard and Main Street. It opened in 2021 as the David Lust Accelerator Building.

SD Mines President Jim Rankin said research programs for the university are currently renting space in the original Ascent Innovation Center on their campus, as the rest of campus buildings are full. By purchasing the building, the small businesses in the incubator would have the opportunity to transfer to the David Lust Accelerator Building and Mines will use the space to expand their programs.

The funding bill had nearly unanimous support in the Senate, passing with a vote of 34-1. The only vote against it in the Senate came from Sen,. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

It also met opposition in the House Appropriation Committee last week, when the committee voted 6-3 to send the bill to the 41st legislative day, which would normally kill a bill. Drury successfully smoked out the bill on Thursday with one-third of the House supporting the bill.

During House action on Monday, the full House reconsidered the funding bill, allowing the measure to pass with the two-thirds needed, since it is an appropriation bill.

The bill now heads to the governor's desk.

