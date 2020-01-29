House approves bill that bars gender surgery on minors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I don’t believe economics should have anything to do with this debate,” Howard said. “Put that aside. Don’t think of that as an argument against this bill.”

The economic dangers are real, according to Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, who cited actions against North Carolina by the NCAA, the NBA and the cancellation of dozens of conventions when that state passed a transgender bathroom bill.

Healy accused the bill’s backers of spreading false narratives about surgeries performed on minors in South Dakota.

“Their parents and their doctors are pleading for protection from this bill,” Healy said.

Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, said stories from patients who have undergone gender-altering procedures often include regrets about undergoing the surgery or the therapy.

“They wish they had more information,” Milstead said. “They wish they could turn back the clock.”

Lawmakers have also heard about the threat of lawsuits if the state enacts HB1057. Rep. Lee Qualm, R-Platte, read a letter from Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit litigation, education, and policy organization. In the letter, Liberty Counsel said it would defend the state of South Dakota at no charge if it is sued because of the passage of HB1057.