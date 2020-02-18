House approves riot-boosting bill with criminal, civil penalties

PIERRE | A bill that creates criminal and civil penalties for rioting or inciting a riot won the approval of the state House of Representative on Tuesday.

HB1117 establishes criminal penalties when three or more people harm people or damage property. The bill includes penalties for inciting a riot or riot boosting. The bill also allows that civil penalties be imposed.

A similar version of the bill was passed by the Legislature last year and struck down in court. In the Native American community, the bill is seen as a means to stifle protests of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“This bill aims to protect peaceful protest,” said Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. “Rioting shuts down peaceful protest.”

Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, called the legislation a means for dividing South Dakotans through perpetrating a ruse.

“The ruse here is that South Dakotans really want this,” Bordeaux said, noting that the state had to pay $180,000 in legal fees for passing last year’s legislation.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, said paying $180,000 in order to get the legislation right on the second try was far less than the $35 million North Dakota faced after pipeline protests.