House approves texting while driving ban; Senate to consider next

PIERRE | The state House has agreed to toughen and broaden the state’s ban on texting while driving.

HB1169 would make it a primary offense to use a phone while driving for texting, social media, photography or watching movies. Currently texting while driving is a secondary offense, which means a driver must be stopped for another infraction before a ticket can be issued for texting.

There are exceptions in the bill for phone use like making calls and using a GPS. A driver could key in a phone number without running afoul of the HB1169.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House galleries were packed with government students from high schools across the state. Realizing their interest in the subject, the bill was moved to the top of the House agenda.

Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls, said some cities in the state already have tougher bans on texting while driving.

“This bill would bring consistency across the state,” Barthel said, noting that as a primary offense, the cost of a ticket would go from $100 to $122. “The intent of this is not to write a ton of tickets.”