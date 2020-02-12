House committee approves new riot-boosting legislation

Haugaard said the proposal also puts “unnecessary strain” on the relationship between the state and Native Americans who feel targeted by the bill.

Candi Brings Plenty, a lobbyist for the ACLU and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said the bill “perpetuates the oppression” against Native American people and attempts to silence their protests. She pointed to the history of government actions that have abused Native American people. She organized a prayer and demonstration on the grounds of the Capitol before the committee meeting.

Spencer Gosch, a Republican from Glenham, said, “I don't want to make this a race thing. This is not what this is.”

Noem has attempted to repair her relationship with tribes in the state after they opposed last year's riot boosting laws. She held a meeting with representatives from some of the tribes just before the session began to discuss pending legislation. She also opened drafts of this year's riot boosting legislation up to comment from the tribes. Five tribes — the Rosebud Sioux, Crow Creek Sioux, Yankton Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux, and Oglala Sioux — responded by saying they oppose the bill.

Noem has said she thinks the tribes are opposed to the riot-boosting bill because they would not support anything to do with Keystone XL. She has tried to build bridges in other areas and scheduled a press conference shortly after the riot-boosting committee meeting to announce the creation of a new student art competition that she said would support Native American art in the state.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1