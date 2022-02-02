House committee declines to consider Gov. Noem's abortion bill

PIERRE | A Republican-controlled South Dakota House committee on Wednesday declined to consider a bill from Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at banning nearly all abortions, stifling a top item on the governor's agenda.

The Republican governor loudly trumpeted her proposal this year, which would have mimicked the private enforcement of a Texas law and prohibited abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity.

But it quickly met resistance when lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee declined to give it a hearing — a move rarely seen in the Legislature that signaled defiance of the governor.

While Republicans on the committee have pushed for abortion restrictions in the past, they moved on the argument that Noem's proposal could jeopardize other legal battles between the state and Planned Parenthood, which operates the state's only clinic that regularly provides abortions.

While Noem has touted support for the proposal from several national groups opposed to abortion access, in-state groups have remained silent on the bill.

Noem unveiled the proposal last month. It would all but outlaw abortions in the state by prohibiting abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around the sixth week and is before some women even know they’re pregnant.

The committee's move gave the governor's office just hours to find a legislator willing to carry the bill, though it could also be resurrected later in the session through other major revisions.

Noem told reporters she was caught off-guard by the committee's decision not to hear the bill.

“They’re not listening to national leaders in the pro-life movement on the momentum we have in front of the Supreme Court and what this legislation means to South Dakota,” she said, adding that she didn't believe her proposal “takes any credibility away from the case in front of the Supreme Court.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0