House committee OKs bill to change how teens get a drivers license

PIERRE | Driver’s licenses should be issued to young people on the basis of experience rather than age was the argument put forth by proponents of SB113, which was endorsed Tuesday by the House Transportation Committee.

SB113 changes the standards for the instruction permit from 180 days of driving with parents to 275 days. At the end of that time, parents must attest that their child has driven for at least 50 hours. Of that time, 10 hours have to be driven at night and 10 hours in inclement weather.

Bill Van Camp, a lobbyist for AAA, said South Dakota is one of the few states without a driving requirement. The way South Dakota law is currently written, a 14-year-old could get his instruction permit, never drive at all, and still qualify for a license at 16.

“We’re mirroring what other states have,” Van Camp said.

After the 275 days, a restricted permit could be issued that allows driving between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Drivers are also allowed to drive to and from work, church and school. The holder of a restricted permit is limited to having family members as passengers for the first six months. After that, the driver can have one passenger to whom he is not related.