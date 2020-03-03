House committee OKs bill to change how teens get driver's licenses

PIERRE | Driver’s licenses should be issued to young people on the basis of experience rather than age was the argument put forth by proponents of SB113, which was endorsed Tuesday by the House Transportation Committee.
SB113 changes the standards for the instruction permit from 180 days of driving with parents to 275 days. At the end of that time, parents must attest that their child has driven for at least 50 hours. Of that time, 10 hours have to be driven at night and 10 hours in inclement weather.
Bill Van Camp, a lobbyist for AAA, said South Dakota is one of the few states without a driving requirement. The way South Dakota law is currently written, a 14-year-old could get his instruction permit, never drive at all, and still qualify for a license at 16.
“We’re mirroring what other states have,” Van Camp said.
After the 275 days, a restricted permit could be issued that allows driving between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Drivers are also allowed to drive to and from work, church and school. The holder of a restricted permit is limited to having family members as passengers for the first six months. After that, the driver can have one passenger to whom he is not related.
Dick Tieszen, a lobbyist for State Farm, said SB113 represents the best way to make sure that young drivers have the experience they need.
“We know that we need to engage them and know they are receiving the training,” Tieszen said.
Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, said high school students in the Rapid City School District are not allowed to ride the bus to school. Goodwin said the bill needs to be broader to allow young drivers to take neighbors to school.
“There’s no option here. They have to drive to school,” Goodwin said. “This bill really hurts those families.”
“If we open it up completely, have we helped anyone? Tieszen asked.
Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, said he was concerned about the liability parents face by attesting to the driving performed by their child.
Van Camp said the prospect of lawsuits against the parents has never come up. “This is a good faith statement of the parents,” Van Camp said.
Any liability faced by the parents would be far outweighed by the savings in the reduction of accidents and the reduction in insurance claims, according to Rep. David Anderson, R-Hudson.
The committee approved the bill on a vote of 8-4. It now goes to the House floor. It has already been approved by the Senate.