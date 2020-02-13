House committee passes bill to make texting while driving a primary offense

PIERRE | After emotional testimony, the House Transportation Committee approved a bill that makes texting while driving a primary offense.

HB1169 would make using an electronic device while driving a primary rather than secondary offense. Currently drivers can’t be stopped for texting while driving but can be ticketed if they are found to be in violation of another law.

Exceptions in the bill allow the use of electronic devices by law enforcement and other emergency services, texting 911 in an emergency and entering a phone number to make a call.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls, said he offered a similar bill last year that came up one vote short of passage in the Senate.

By moving the violation to a primary offense, Barthel said, it was likely that more people would obey the law. The fine would go up to $122.50. “It’s not going to be a big revenue generator,” Barthel said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation is more about changing behavior, according to Doug Abraham, who represents insurance companies.

“When you know you’re going to be pulled over, you change your behavior,” Abraham said.