House committee rejects local lawmaker's abortion bill

PIERRE | According to the Right to Life lobbyist, in the past 49 years the South Dakota Legislature has approved 60 bills and resolutions protecting the lives of the unborn. On Wednesday, however, a pro-life bill was defeated by the House State Affairs Committee.

HB1225 would keep the state from spending any funding on “convenience” abortions. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, said a convenience abortion was any abortion performed not to save the life of the mother or due to incest or rape.

“This bill does not take a position on whether life begins at conception or abortion is murder,” Frye-Mueller said. “This bill makes clear that this state favors life.”

Frye-Mueller said that secular humanism has been established as a religion and that one of the precepts of that religion are that life does not begin at conception. By funding abortions, the state would be promoting a religion and running afoul of the First Amendment, she said.

Christopher Sevier, a former military lawyer from Birmingham, Alabama, told the committee that if it were to pass HB1225, the federal government would follow suit.