A Spearfish family was displaced after their home caught fire Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred at a house built in the early 1900s on Ames Street and was reported around 4 p.m. on Nov. 19, the Spearfish Fire Department said on its Facebook page.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof and chimney area. The fire created "significant smoke damage" and is estimated to have created $45,000 worth in damage, the department said.
The family is temporarily staying with neighbors, and there were no reported injuries of civilians or firefighters.
An initial investigation suggests the fire was caused from the home's metal fireplace being too close to combustible material.
The Spearfish Department responded with four engines, 18 firefighters and three chief officers. Staff from utility companies and the city's police, water and ambulance services were also on scene to provide assistance.