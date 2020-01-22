House panel OKs bill making it a crime for doctors to do procedures on transgender youth

PIERRE | A South Dakota House committee passed a bill today that would allow for the prosecution of physicians who help children under age 16 to change their gender.

The bill would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for medical providers in the state to perform surgeries, administer puberty-blocking medication or hormone therapy drugs to minors to change their gender. Nurses and other non-licensed medical practitioners would be exempt from prosecution.

The bill is similar to legislation promoted by Republican lawmakers in several states, including Florida, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky.

Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Watertown Republican, introduced the bill to the House State Affairs committee, calling it a “pause button” for youth who are considering a gender change.

Deutsch said he expects the Republican-dominated House to vote in favor of the measure, which was co-sponsored by more than 40 legislators, but that it will be a tougher sell in the state Senate.

LGBT activists say the bill targets transgender youth and could lead to an increase in suicides.